Mixed Data on Risk of Sudden Hearing Loss with COVID-19 Vaccines

(Medscape) – Two new studies provide somewhat conflicting data on the risk of sudden sensorineural hearing loss after COVID-19 vaccination. One found no link and the other found a marginally elevated risk after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. “Together, these two studies, involving almost 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, suggest that further investigation of the potential association between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden sensorineural hearing loss may be warranted,” write the authors of an editorial published with the studies in JAMA Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery. (Read More)