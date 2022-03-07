Novavax’s Covid-19 Vaccine Moves Closer to FDA Authorization Decision

(Wall Street Journal) – Novavax Inc.’s long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine is moving toward U.S. authorization after the company said it resolved manufacturing problems that had held up its application. Clearance in the U.S. isn’t imminent because the Food and Drug Administration must sort through a large amount of study data from several countries, a person familiar with the matter said. A decision is getting closer, however, since Novavax formally submitted an authorization request in late January. (Read More)