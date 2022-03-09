Talking to Teens About Cannabis Gummies as Use Booms

(Wall Street Journal) – Schools and doctors say more teens are getting high at school on candies or cookies containing cannabis. The expanding legalization of recreational marijuana across the U.S. has led to wider availability of cannabis edibles. Their popularity has created vexing problems for educators and families, who say it has become harder to detect teens’ cannabis use. Unlike joints, with their puffs of smoke and distinctive smell, and even vape pens, edibles—which can look just like regular candy and cookies—are almost impossible to spot. (Read More)