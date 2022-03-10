Pharmacists Push for Enhanced Role in Post-Pandemic Life

(Axios) – Pharmacies that say they’ve been a linchpin in the U.S. pandemic response are pressing for key regulatory changes and higher payment rates to cement their enhanced role in patient care. Why it matters: Pharmacies have become fixtures of pandemic life through testing, vaccinations and, increasingly, dispensing antivirals. But pharmacists say they’re being shortchanged, because they can’t prescribe COVID pills and receive prohibitively low fees to dispense them. (Read More)