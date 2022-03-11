Substance Use During Pregnancy Raises ADHD Risk in Children, Study Finds

(UPI) – Use of tobacco, opioids, alcohol and other substances during pregnancy increases the risk that newborns will develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder as they age, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found. Children whose mothers used opioids during pregnancy, for example, had more than double the risk for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, compared to those whose mothers avoided the drugs, the data showed. (Read More)