Substance Use During Pregnancy Raises ADHD Risk in Children, Study Finds

March 11, 2022

(UPI) – Use of tobacco, opioids, alcohol and other substances during pregnancy increases the risk that newborns will develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder as they age, a study published Friday by JAMA Network Open found. Children whose mothers used opioids during pregnancy, for example, had more than double the risk for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, compared to those whose mothers avoided the drugs, the data showed.  (Read More)

