Pfizer CEO Says Another Covid Booster Will Be Needed

(Politico) – Pfizer’s chief executive said on Sunday that another Covid-19 booster shot would be necessary, voicing support for a fourth vaccine dose before the FDA has determined whether to recommend it to the American public. Albert Bourla, the CEO of the company that created the first FDA-authorized vaccine to lower the risk of contracting Covid and lessen the disease’s serious effects, told CBS’ Margaret Brennan that current data indicated a fourth shot was necessary. He said two days earlier that the company was close to submitting “a significant package of data about the need for a fourth dose” to the FDA. (Read More)