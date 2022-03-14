‘Overwhelming’ Need to Study COVID Vaccine-Associated Tinnitus

(Medscape) – It’s now known that tinnitus may be an unexpected side effect of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, and there is an urgent need to understand the precise mechanisms and best treatment for vaccine-associated tinnitus, researchers say. As of mid-September 2021, 12,247 cases of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, following COVID-19 vaccination have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Read More)