Statins Lower Cholesterol, But Not Necessarily Heart Attack Risk, Study Finds

(UPI) – The effectiveness of cholesterol-lowering medications in reducing a person’s risk for heart disease depends on their underlying risk for heart problems, an analysis published Monday by JAMA Internal Medicine found. In other words, being overweight, smoking and having high blood pressure can increase a person’s risk for heart disease, heart attack or stroke, and their risk may remain high even if their cholesterol is controlled with prescription drugs, the researchers said. (Read More)