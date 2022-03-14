Novel Malaria Treatment for Children Receives First Approval

(New York Times) – Australian regulators have approved a simple drug combination as an effective cure for a form of malaria in children ages 2 to 16, opening the door to approvals in other countries and heralding a new weapon in the battle against a deadly disease. The drug is a single dose of tafenoquine (brand name Kozenis), administered along with the traditional chloroquine treatment. The approval was announced on Monday by the nonprofit Medicines for Malaria Venture, which helped develop the drug. (Read More)