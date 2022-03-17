The COVID Booster Debate Is Back

(Axios) – Pfizer says that at least some Americans will soon need a fourth shot of its coronavirus vaccine. The problem is that, if true, that may raise questions about the utility of the vaccine in the long run. The catch: Regulators want to see more data before they’re convinced another booster is necessary. If the data does show the third shot’s ability to ward off severe disease drops after a few months, that may suggest Americans need a better booster. (Read More)