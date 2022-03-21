Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug Approval Ignites FDA Reform Debate

(Axios) – The FDA’s conditional approval of a controversial Alzheimer’s drug last year has sparked heightened scrutiny and an attempted overhaul of a popular regulatory pathway used to fast-track cancer drugs and certain other treatments. Why it matters: Accelerated approval allows patients to access new drugs deemed to meet unfilled needs much faster than if the drug went through the regular approval process. But critics say that more needs to be done to prove these drugs actually work in the real world, which could have big implications for the pharmaceutical industry. (Read More)