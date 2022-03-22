FDA to Consider Future of COVID Booster Doses

(Medscape) – The FDA today announced its vaccines advisory committee will meet April 6 to discuss the future of COVID-19 booster doses and how to tell if a specific strain of the coronavirus needs its own vaccine. The independent experts on the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will be joined by representatives from the CDC and the National Institutes of Health. According to a statement from the FDA, no votes will be taken and no specific company's vaccines will be discussed.