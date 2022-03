Experts Call U.S. Drug Shortages ‘National Security Issue’ That Predates the Pandemic

(UPI) – Fears that the United States would experience unprecedented prescription medication shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic were unfounded, despite concerns fueled in part by supply chain issues that affect other consumer products, experts told UPI. As of Friday, the Food and Drug Administration was reporting shortages of 169 medications, but that was not out of the ordinary. (Read More)