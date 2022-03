FDA Rejects Eli Lilly’s China-Developed Cancer Drug

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected an application by Eli Lilly & Co. and a China-based partner to sell a new lung-cancer drug in the U.S., after agency officials raised concerns about the medicine’s testing in China. The FDA was unable to approve the application, and recommended that an additional clinical trial of the drug be conducted in multiple regions, Lilly said Thursday. (Read More)