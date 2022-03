America’s Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Vaccine Approach

(Axios) – The choose-your-own-adventure vibe of the pandemic response is spreading to booster shots, with Americans 50 and older now having the option to get a fourth dose — without explicitly being encouraged to do so. Why it matters: Many experts say yesterday’s FDA authorization makes sense as a precautionary measure, but the policy could create more confusion around the long-term vaccination strategy. (Read More)