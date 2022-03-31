Califf Admits Controversy Over FDA’s Alzheimer’s Drug Decision Impacted Expert’s Trust in the Agency

(STAT News) – Robert Califf, the new head of the Food and Drug Administration, admitted Thursday that the agency’s controversial approval of the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm has diminished its standing with experts. “It’s pretty clear that the controversy around this has temporarily impacted the trust in the FDA by people who pay attention to these things,” Califf said during STAT’s Breakthrough Science Summit. He added, however, that he doesn’t feel the broader public has lost trust in the FDA. (Read More)