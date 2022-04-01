UT Southwestern, Children’s Hospital Employees and Students Protest Change in Care for Trans Youth

(Dallas Morning News) – About 200 faculty, students and community activists gathered at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to protest the decision to close the state’s only transgender youth health care program to new patients. Marking International Transgender Day of Visibility, the protesters carried transgender pride flags and faced cars passing by the medical center on Harry Hines Boulevard, eliciting honks and waves of support from drivers. (Read More)