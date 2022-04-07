The High-Stakes Push to Get COVID Vaccines to Young Children

(Axios) – As federal health officials debate the logistics of administering fourth coronavirus vaccines to some older Americans, children under five years old remain ineligible for any shots — and it’s unclear when that will change. The big picture: Less-than-ideal clinical trial results and growing backlash against children’s vaccinations writ large have complicated what was already a delicate decision-making process. (Read More)