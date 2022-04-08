Hunting the ‘Perfect Protein’ for Malaria mRNA Vaccine

(SciDevNet) – After the success of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, scientists are cautiously optimistic that the same technology can be used to tackle other widespread diseases such as malaria. The technology is promising, say vaccine developers, but its success will depend on the results of initial tests currently underway. A vaccine against all types of malaria has so far been elusive, due to the complexity of the parasite that causes the disease. Malaria remains a neglected disease, which means it has been overlooked by the research community. (Read More)