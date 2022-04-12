Babies Die as Congenital Syphilis Continues a Decade-Long Surge Across the US

(Kaiser Health News) – For a decade, the number of babies born with syphilis in the U.S. has surged, undeterred. Data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows just how dire the outbreak has become. In 2012, 332 babies were born infected with the disease. In 2021, that number had climbed nearly sevenfold, to at least 2,268, according to preliminary estimates. And 166 of those babies died. (Read More)