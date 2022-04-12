Covid Vaccines Didn’t Work for Many Cancer Patients–But Researchers Are Designing a New Shot for Them

(STAT News) – That advice has largely remained unchanged over the last two years for the millions who, like Ford, are immunocompromised and haven’t produced adequate — or any — antibodies from the Covid-19 vaccines. But researchers at the University Hospital Tübingen are designing a vaccine to elicit a deeper T cell response than the currently approved vaccines by targeting several key points on viral proteins — epitopes — that are good at stirring up immune T cells. (Read More)