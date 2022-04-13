Texas Girl at Center of Life Support Battle Leaves Hospital

April 13, 2022

(Associated Press) – A 3-year-old Texas girl whose mother has waged a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment has improved enough that she was released from the hospital last week and will now be cared for at home, a group that’s been advocating for her said. Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, said this week that Tinslee Lewis’ health had “so steadily improved” that she was released from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth on April 7. (Read More)

