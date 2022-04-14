Why It Is Hard to Know Who Needs a Covid Booster: Mysterious T Cells

(Wall Street Journal) – The mystery surrounding a key immune defense is behind much of the uncertainty around who should get a second Covid-19 booster and when. People 50 years and older can now get the additional booster at least four months after their first. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isn’t pushing those eligible to get the shots, however, and many vaccine experts say healthy people under 65 years old can wait. A big reason: researchers’ limited understanding of the molecular soldiers known as T cells that help mount the immune defense against Covid-19. (Read More)