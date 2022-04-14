Pfizer to Seek COVID Booster for Healthy 5- to 11-Year-Olds

(Associated Press) – Pfizer said Thursday it wants to expand its COVID-19 booster shots to healthy elementary-age kids. U.S. health authorities already urge everyone 12 and older to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants — and recently gave the option of a second booster to those 50 and older. Now Pfizer says new data shows healthy 5- to 11-year-olds could benefit from another kid-sized shot. (Read More)