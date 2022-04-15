Valneva Covid Vaccine Approved for Use in UK

(BBC) – A new Covid vaccine has been approved for use in the UK by regulators. It is manufactured by Valneva, using more traditional technology – similar to how polio and flu shots are made. It contains a whole copy of the virus which has been inactivated, so that it can’t cause the disease but does teach the body how to fight it. The UK was due to receive 100 million doses of the jab, but the government cancelled the deal in September due to a “breach of obligations”. (BBC)