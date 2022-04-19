J&J Settles with West Virginia in Opioid Suit for $99 Million

(Wall Street Journal) – Johnson & Johnson will pay $99 million to settle a lawsuit in West Virginia that alleges the company helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis, removing the company from a trial that began this month. West Virginia was one of several states that didn’t join a nationwide $5 billion opioid settlement that J&J completed in February to resolve state and local government lawsuits against the company. (Read More)