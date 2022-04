Antidepressants Are Not Associated with Improved Quality of Life in the Long Run

(Medical Xpress) – Over time, using antidepressants is not associated with significantly better health-related quality of life, compared to people with depression who do not take the drugs. These are the findings of a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Omar Almohammed of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia, and colleagues. (Read More)