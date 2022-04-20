Novavax Touts Early Data for Flu-COVID Combo Vaccine as FDA Decision Looms for Single Shot

(Fierce Biotech) – Novavax says its combo flu and COVID vaccine elicits a strong immune response similar to standalone flu and COVID jabs, according to initial results of a phase 1/2 trial. The results, announced Wednesday, came from a phase 1/2 trial in 642 older adults between 50 to 70 conducted in Australia. One hundred percent of the participants had been vaccinated by an initial series of one of the available COVID vaccines. The objective of the trial was to identify an optimal dose of the vaccine using a modelling-based approach.