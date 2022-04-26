Study: Guillian-Barre Risk with COVID-19 Vaccines Low, But Higher with J&J Shot

(UPI) – The risk for developing Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition that causes severe muscle weakness, after receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine is small, but higher with the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to a study published Tuesday. Of recipients of more than 480,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 11 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were reported, the data, published Tuesday by JAMA Network Open, showed. (Read More)