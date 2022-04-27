DR Congo Launches Vaccine Campaign Amid Deadly Ebola Outbreak

(UPI) – As the Democratic Republic of the Congo battles its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday a vaccination campaign in the Central African country to halt the deadly disease’s spread. After two people died of Ebola since Thursday — a 31-year-old Mbandaka man followed by his 25-year-old sister-in-law — inoculation has begun in the capital city of DRC’s northwestern Equateur Province. (Read More)