Older Adults Shouldn’t Start a Routine of Daily Aspirin, Task Force Says

(NPR) – New guidance from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says people over the age of 60 should not start taking daily, low-dose aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events like heart attacks or strokes. Low-dose aspirin had been a popular prevention measure, but as more evidence has accumulated its benefit has come into question. On Tuesday the task force finalized new recommendations advising against the practice. The task force concludes that initiating daily aspirin in adults 60 years or older has “no net benefit,” and increases a person’s risk of internal bleeding. (Read More)