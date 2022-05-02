U.S. FDA Declines to Approve Two More China-Tested Drugs

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration declined to approve two China-tested cancer treatments on Monday, saying one of the companies – Hutchmed Ltd – needs to test its drug for the U.S. population in a diverse multi-regional trial. This is the second time the U.S. regulator has declined to approve a drug that was tested mainly in China. In March, it declined to approve Eli Lilly and partner Innovent Biologics Inc’s lung cancer drug that had been studied only in China. (Read More)