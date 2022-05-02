Paxlovid’s Failulre as a Preventative Measure Raises Questions, But Doctors Still Back It as a Therapeutic

(STAT News) – Pfizer released news late Friday that Paxlovid, the antiviral currently subject to a big push from the U.S. government, failed to prevent people living with Covid patients from catching the infection. The news is one of several bad headlines for the new Covid pill, but one experts say doesn’t affect the medicine’s primary use: treating people who are already sick. (Read More)