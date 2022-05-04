Alzheimer’s Patients Now Less Likely to Receive Biogen’s Aduhelm Treatment

(Wall Street Journal) – People with Alzheimer’s disease will be less likely to receive Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm treatment because of the company’s decision to slash commercial support for the drug in the face of restricted reimbursement by the U.S. Medicare program and other insurers. The Cambridge, Mass., company said Tuesday that it is eliminating its “commercial infrastructure” for Aduhelm. It will maintain minimal resources to provide the drug for patients currently on the treatment at no cost. (Read More)