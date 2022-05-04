A Clash Over Online Adderall Prescriptions Is Raising New Questions About Telehealth

Online pharmacy startups have pledged to make it faster and easier than ever to get needed medications. But a high-profile series of setbacks is calling into question whether the realities of drug prescribing are clashing with those promises. In recent weeks, major brick-and-mortar pharmacy chains have stopped filling prescriptions for Adderall and other controlled stimulants sent in by telehealth providers including Cerebral, an online mental health company that has come under fire for its prescribing practices and its online advertisements touting an easy way to get treated for ADHD.