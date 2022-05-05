FDA Limits Use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 Vaccine, Citing Clotting Risk

(STAT News) – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced it was limiting access to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine because of the risk of a clotting disorder that was discovered weeks after the vaccine was first put into use in the spring of 2021. The agency said that a review of the available data on the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia — or TTS — suggested limiting access to the vaccine is warranted. The condition, though rare, can be fatal. (Read More)