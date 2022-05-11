In Radical Claim, Study Suggests Inflammation Wards Off Chronic Pain Instead of Causing It

(STAT News) – The results, reported Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, repudiated much of what she and other pain researchers believed about how an initial bout of acute pain can develop into a chronic and debilitating condition. A large body of research suggests that chronic inflammation is a key driver of chronic pain, so many pain specialists focused on hosing down inflammation from the earliest sign of injury, extinguishing the immunological fire before it got out of control. Diatchenko’s results, however, suggest that initial inflammation is necessary for the body to recover. (Read More)