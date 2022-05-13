U.S. Factory Destroyed More Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Than Previously Thought, Lawmakers Say

(Wall Street Journal) – Hundreds of millions more doses of Covid-19 vaccines than previously disclosed were destroyed due to quality problems at Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Baltimore plant, according to a new report from Congress. In total, key ingredients that would have amounted to roughly 400 million Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca PLC vaccine doses were discarded, according to the report released Tuesday by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. That was much more than the 75 million doses—and later 85 million doses—that government and company officials had said. (Read More)