The Post-Roe Battleground for Abortion Pills Will Be Your Mailbox

The draft legal opinion leaked from the Supreme Court that promises to overturn the right to abortion in the United States says it will "return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," making abortion access each state's decision. Having had some time to absorb it, legal experts warn that's a recipe for chaos—especially for abortions performed via medications, since pills cross state lines via the federally-protected US Mail.