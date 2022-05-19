Fentanyl Tainted Pills Bought on Social Media Cause Youth Drug Deaths to Soar

(New York Times) – Mr. Webb’s death was one of nearly 108,000 drug fatalities in the United States last year, a record, according to preliminary numbers released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Law enforcement authorities say an alarming portion of them unfolded the same way as his: from counterfeit pills tainted with fentanyl that teenagers and young adults bought over social media. (Read More)