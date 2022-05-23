Alzheimer’s Research Probe New Treatment Paths

(Wall Street Journal) – The amyloid hypothesis, posited in the 1990s, proposes that amyloid-plaque formation leads to a cascade of negative effects including the accumulation of tau, inflammation, cell death and the loss of synapses, the junctions through which nerve cells known as neurons communicate with each other. "It was so compelling that it triggered the pharmaceutical industry to act," said Scott Small, director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Columbia University. But new data have poked holes in the hypothesis. A 2020 meta-analysis of 14 clinical trials involving drugs that target amyloid found the medications largely effective at clearing at least some plaque, but the drugs mostly had no or a small effect on cognition among Alzheimer's patients.