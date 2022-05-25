Pfizer to Sell Vaccines And Drugs at Lower Price in Poorer Countries

(Axios) – Pfizer announced Wednesday that it will sell its vaccines and medicines that are available in the U.S. or European Union at not-for-profit prices in some of the world’s poorest countries. Driving the news: The drugmaker, which dubbed the program “An Accord for a Healthier World,” said it aims to provide all of the company’s medicines and vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, to 45 lower-income countries. (Read More)