Rhode Island to Open First Federally Backed COVID Site Providing Anti-Viral Pills

(Axios) – The first federally backed “test to treat” site is slated to open in Rhode Island on Thursday, an initiative aimed at expanding access to COVID-19 anti-viral pills as virus cases are rising across the country. Why it matters: The pills dramatically reduce the chances that someone with COVID will become severely ill, making the medication a key tool for living with the virus, writes Axios’ Caitlin Owens. (Read More)