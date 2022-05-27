Long COVID Cures May Need to Go Beyond Vaccines

(Axios) – New research casting doubt on vaccines’ ability to protect against “long COVID” suggests that as the virus itself becomes endemic, its lingering aftereffects aren’t going anywhere without new treatments or vaccines. Why it matters: Long COVID is emerging as the next phase of the global health care crisis. However, it’s still unclear how many more people will come down with serious health aftershocks as variants continue to evolve and the population continues to develop more immunity. (Read More)