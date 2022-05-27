Novavax Missed Its Global Moonshot But Is Angling to Win Over mRNA Defectors

(Kaiser Health News) – The FDA finally appears poised to authorize the company’s vaccine, however. If it does, Novavax would target the tens of millions of Americans who are not vaccinated against covid-19 or would benefit from boosters but have avoided mRNA vaccines because of health concerns or conspiracy theories about their dangers. In clinical trials, Novavax’s two-dose vaccine has worked well and had few safety problems. It appears to cause fewer unpleasant reactions — fever, chills, and exhaustion — associated with mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. (Read More)