Omicron Is Outrunning the Vaccines Designed to Fight It

(Axios) – Efforts to update COVID vaccines can’t seem to keep up with changes in the virus itself. State of play: New variants appear to be even more immune-resistant than the original Omicron strain, raising the possibility that even retooled vaccines could be outdated by the time they become available this fall. Driving the news: Preliminary data suggests that the most recent Omicron subvariants are significantly different from the original version that began spreading late last year. (Read More)