Everything You Should Know About Plan B

You've probably heard of Plan B One Step, commonly referred to as the morning-after pill. It's an emergency contraceptive that prevents an egg from being fertilized. One common misconception is that it's an abortion pill. It isn't (we get into that more below). Plan B is actually a brand name, so while it is common to refer to the entire category as Plan B (like calling tissues Kleenex), other companies offer the same type of emergency contraceptive. Take Action, My Way, Option 2, Preventeza, AfterPill, My Choice, Aftera, and EContra are some of the brands you may see at your pharmacy.