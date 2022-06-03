FDA Scientists Say Novavax’s Covid-19 Vaccine Is Effective, But Also Raise Concerns

(STAT News) – Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration said the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the biotech Novavax was effective at preventing disease but questioned how effective it is against currently circulating strains — and raised concerns about the potential for a rare side effect. Their analysis, laid out in briefing documents released Friday ahead of an advisory committee meeting on the vaccine, sent Novavax shares down more than 16%. The FDA’s scientists raised concerns, in particular, about the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with the vaccines. (Read More)