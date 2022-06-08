Patients Seek Mental Health Care from Their Doctor But Find Health Plans Standing in the Way

(Kaiser Health News) – As mental health concerns have risen over the past decade — and reached new heights during the pandemic — there’s a push for primary care doctors to provide mental health care. Research shows primary care physicians can treat patients with mild to moderate depression just as well as psychiatrists — which could help address the nationwide shortage of mental health providers. Primary care doctors are also more likely to reach patients in rural areas and other underserved communities, and they’re trusted by Americans across political and geographic divides. But the way many insurance plans cover mental health doesn’t necessarily support integrating it with physical care. (Read More)