Startup Cerebral Soared on Easy Adderall Prescriptions. That Was Its Undoing.

(Wall Street Journal) – Cerebral saw an opportunity in one such drug, Adderall, a powerful stimulant used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. In a February 2021 presentation to attract new investors, Cerebral said a pilot project showed that it was half as costly to advertise for ADHD patients than for those with depression and anxiety because each ad dollar yielded more customers. Treating ADHD could expand its market by 30%, the presentation suggested.